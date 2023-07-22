Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

A weather wheel activity was organised for the students of Class Prep II of the school to make them aware of the different types of weather. They were elucidated about how we see a change in the weather every day. The activity helped them understand the fleeting weather as they made a weather wheel by dividing a sheet of paper into four sections each depicting different kinds of weather. A movable hand was put in the centre to show the weather for the day. This hands-on experience was very enriching and at the same time fun for our young learners.