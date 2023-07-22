Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

A weather wheel activity was organised for the students of Class Prep II of the school to make them aware of the different types of weather. They were elucidated about how we see a change in the weather every day. The activity helped them understand the fleeting weather as they made a weather wheel by dividing a sheet of paper into four sections each depicting different kinds of weather. A movable hand was put in the centre to show the weather for the day. This hands-on experience was very enriching and at the same time fun for our young learners.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Search operation at Maharashtra landslide site resumes on third day; 86 people yet to be traced
The landslide at the tribal village, situated on a hill slop...
TMC accuses BJP of stalling Parliament, demands PM open debate on Manipur
Proceedings in both the Houses of Parliament have been paral...
Brother beheads sister after she eloped with man of same village, carries severed head to police station
The incident took place in the Mithwara village in the Fateh...
Congress government in Chhattisgarh survives no-trust motion moved by BJP
The no-confidence motion is defeated by voice vote in the st...
Luxury car driver who crushed 9 people to death in Ahmedabad sent to judicial custody
The driver's father, Pragnesh Patel, has also been remanded ...