Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

Students of Class II of the school were sensitised to the importance of plants through various modules and activities. A poster-making activity on ‘Save plants, save Earth’ was conducted. The students enthusiastically participated in the activity and portrayed beautiful thoughts and motivational quotes depicting the importance of plants for present as well as future generations.
