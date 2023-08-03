Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

Keeping in mind the overall development of the children, the Pre-Primary Wing of the school, celebrated ‘Get Groomed Week’. Children learnt about table manners, classroom and corridor manners and use of magic words through various fun-filled activities and interesting worksheets. Children were taught various skills through modules and role play. They were encouraged to follow these manners in their daily lives. Overall, it was a great learning experience for them.
