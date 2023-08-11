Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

The pre-primary wing of the school had a day dedicated to friends and friendship. The friendship that blossoms in the tender years plays an important part in the lives of children. It’s a lifelong bond. Children were told about the importance of friendship and had activities related to the same. They made greeting cards, friendship badges and friendship bands for their friends and were pretty excited to give it to their friends. They went home not only wearing their bands but also with a lovely smiles on their faces.
