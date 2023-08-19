Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

A collage-making activity on seasons was organised for children of Prep l. The children were made aware of the various seasons as well as the kind of clothing, food items and objects being used in different seasons through a PowerPoint presentation. The children made collages with cut-outs of the pictures related to different seasons.
