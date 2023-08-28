Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

The school organised ‘Orange Colour Day’ for the students of Nursery. Items were displayed by them and they spoke confidently. Children explored their creativity and imagination through knuckle printing and making orange pumpkins. Teachers and children both in harmonious shades of orange enjoyed creating the hues and tints of the colour by blending red and yellow.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shobha yatra LIVE: Security stepped up in Nuh, drones deployed for surveillance
Police not taking any chances in Gurugram and vicinity
Shobha yatra: Wary of violence, Nuh residents choose to remain indoors today
Locals fear outsiders may create trouble
15 seers may be allowed for symbolic yatra in Nuh
Nuh sealed, no entry without district ID card: Police
2 students die by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota within 5 hours; coaching institutes told not to hold tests for 2 months
Both had scored low marks in tests