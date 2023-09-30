Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

On the Annual Prize Distribution Ceremony, students of Class VI of the school presented their class show ‘Gudgudi — a comic verse carnival’ (an inter-section poetry recitation competition). The show began with an address by Principal Reema Dewan, who felicitated the Overall Proficiency and Scholar Badge holders. Drawing attention towards the guidelines set by the NEP, she emphasised on the holistic development of the children and the importance of mass participation in co-curricular activities in confidence building. For the competition, the students chose hilarious poems picked up from the collections of the likes of Roald Dahl, Lewis Carroll, Kenn Nesbitt and Hullad Muradabadi and were recited in both English and Hindi. The competition succeeded in tickling the nerves of the audiences and was a great way to develop a love for poetry among students and encourage a healthy sense of competition. Sangeeta Chhabra, Principal, GMSSS, Sector 39, and Dr Apurva Chawla, Assistant Professor, Department of English, Government PG College, Naraingarh, Ambala, presided over to judge the competition. The judges appreciated the performances and applauded the efforts put in by students.