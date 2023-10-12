Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

Suhani Sharma, a Class XI student of the school, participated in the Gurugram Cube Open 2023, a two-day competition organised by the World Cube Association. She competed in a variety of cubing events, including 555, 444, 333, 222, pyraminx, and one-handed 333. Competing against 120 participants nationwide, Suhani stood out and earned the impressive title of the ‘Fastest female cuber’.

