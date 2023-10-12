Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

Suhani Sharma, a Class XI student of the school, participated in the Gurugram Cube Open 2023, a two-day competition organised by the World Cube Association. She competed in a variety of cubing events, including 555, 444, 333, 222, pyraminx, and one-handed 333. Competing against 120 participants nationwide, Suhani stood out and earned the impressive title of the ‘Fastest female cuber’.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Beheading children’: Israel's new war cabinet vows to ‘wipe Hamas off the earth’
Islamist Hamas gunmen invaded Israel from the Gaza Strip on ...
Humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip after incessant Israeli airstrikes; toll 2,400
Backed by militant group Hezbollah, Hamas continues rocket a...
Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Third smuggler held with drug money
Baba Farid University ex-V-C Dr Gill passes away at 77
Before taking over as V-C of the university, he was head of ...