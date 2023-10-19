Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

Students of Class IV of the school presented a show titled “Euphoria - Itni Si Khushi” at Annual Prize Distribution Ceremony. The honoured guest was Surinder Kumar Garg, Deputy Commisioner, Excise, Patiala zone. Principal Reema Dewan congratulated the students and parents. She emphasised on the holistic development of the children and the importance of mass participation in co-curricular activities in confidence building. Students presented a series of performances that showcased various aspects of happiness. They presented a euphoric song, energetic dances and nukkad natak.
