Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

The school organised a vibrant and joyful ‘Pink Colour Day’ for the students of Nursery. The young ones and the teachers came dressed in pink. Children carried their favourite pink toy and spoke a little about it. The tiny tots participated in hands-on activity of colour mixing and fingerprinting of a flower. The purpose of the activities was fun with learning as it created a memorable experience for the young learners and promoted the importance of colours in their developmental journey.
