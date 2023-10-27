Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

To mark the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana and to reinforce the message that good always triumphs over evil, the young ones of the school celebrated Dasehra with lots of enthusiasm. Children participated in a variety of craft activities with lots of fun and excitement. The teachers shared valuable information and videos about the festival with children thus enhancing their learning. The children enjoyed every activity and it also gave them a peek into our vibrant culture.
