Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

In the spirit of celebrating the festival of lights, the pre-primary wing of the school organised a diya-making activity under the guidance of a skilled potter. The children had the chance to mould and shape beautifully designed diyas. Following the diya-making activity, the children brimming with excitement took their creation to the next level. They adorned their diyas with beautiful colours, sequence and glitter. They were also involved in card-making activity. The hands-on approach not only encouraged artistic expression but also instilled a sense of accomplishment and pride in the young learners.
