Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

The school organised ELS IV-Sports Day (Funathon) for the students of the pre-primary wing. The students were full of excitement and had loads of fun participating in different races like stack up race, hurdle race, relay race, hoping hop, suck the nectar, etc. The children competed in the races with full enthusiasm and the winners were awarded medals.
