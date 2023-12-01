Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

A ‘Dress-Up Day’ activity on the topic, ‘My Favourite Animal’, was organised by the school for students of Nursery. Tiny tots were not only dressed up adorably as their favourite animal but spoke confidently and enhanced their creative and speaking skills. Children thoroughly enjoyed the activity and their performance was worth appreciating.
