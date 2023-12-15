Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

The school organised a curtain raiser of Magnum Opus 'Siddharth se Buddha- an awakening' - an ode to the grandmaster and a tribute marking the completion of 20 successful years. The lyrical odyssey was conceptualised, planned and directed by Principal Reema Dewan. More than 400 students presented the show. The theatrical brilliance showcased the saga of Siddharth's journey from his birth eclipsed by a prophecy, childhood and education to his awakening, spanning different stages of his life from a sheltered, happy prince to the enlightened one. The show was staged in the presence of distinguished guests, Pawan Kumar Bansal and Ambika Soni, former Members of Parliament and senior members of the DPS Chandigarh family, Anup Soni and Amit Bansal - school Directors. Principal Reema Dewan informed the audience about glorious milestones of the institution.
