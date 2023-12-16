Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated its momentous and fulfilling journey of 20 years by staging the theatrical spectacle, ‘Siddharth se Buddha — an awakening’. The musical strains of the choir, ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ tugged at the hearts of the audience, bringing home the relevance of universal brotherhood, especially in today’s world, torn apart by war and conflict. VK Shunglu, Chairman, DPS, Chandigarh, and Vice-Chairman, Delhi Public School Society, presided over the event as the chief guest. While addressing the gathering, Principal Reema Dewan said the school believes in building futures, shaping minds and inspiring innovation. The in-house production not just provided a once-in-a-lifetime experience to the students but the spiritual essence of Buddhism will reverberate through the entire institution in the times to come.