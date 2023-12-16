Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

Under the aegis of the Delhi Public School Society and the mentorship of Reema Dewan, the school has proudly completed 20 years. To mark this important milestone, the school staged its mega production ‘Siddharth Se Buddha - An Awakening’, which began on December 11 and reached its pinnacle on December 14. The dance and music spectacle was not only entertaining but cradled a promise to hold high the ideals of the Enlightened One whose greatest gift to the world is to evoke serenity and bliss within ourselves. The four-day event was graced by a galaxy of distinguished guests and eminent personalities. To commemorate the special occasion, the brochure and school journal were released by VK Shunglu, Chairman, DPS, Chandigarh, and Vice-Chairman, Delhi Public School Society. The event culminated in the presence of Vinay Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner, as the chief guest and Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, Director, School Education, as the guest of honour.