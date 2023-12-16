Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

Under the aegis of the Delhi Public School Society and the mentorship of Reema Dewan, the school has proudly completed 20 years. To mark this important milestone, the school staged its mega production ‘Siddharth Se Buddha - An Awakening’, which began on December 11 and reached its pinnacle on December 14. The dance and music spectacle was not only entertaining but cradled a promise to hold high the ideals of the Enlightened One whose greatest gift to the world is to evoke serenity and bliss within ourselves. The four-day event was graced by a galaxy of distinguished guests and eminent personalities. To commemorate the special occasion, the brochure and school journal were released by VK Shunglu, Chairman, DPS, Chandigarh, and Vice-Chairman, Delhi Public School Society. The event culminated in the presence of Vinay Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner, as the chief guest and Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, Director, School Education, as the guest of honour.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...
11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up
A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...