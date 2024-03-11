Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

Students of the pre-primary wing of the school showcased their class performance titled “Symphony of Life – Rhyme ‘O’ Rhythm”. The central theme of the show revolved around ‘Moving towards sustainability’. Through a variety of dances, the children illustrated the importance of caring for our planet and living in harmony with all its inhabitants. Their vibrant costumes, props, and graceful performances captivated the audience. Speakers emphasised the significance of environmental stewardship and collective action towards achieving sustainable goals. Principal Reema Dewan addressed the audience, encouraging them to carry forward the message conveyed by the young learners. The overwhelming applause and joyful expressions of the attendees attested to the success of the event.

