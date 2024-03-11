Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

Students of the pre-primary wing of the school showcased their class performance titled “Symphony of Life – Rhyme ‘O’ Rhythm”. The central theme of the show revolved around ‘Moving towards sustainability’. Through a variety of dances, the children illustrated the importance of caring for our planet and living in harmony with all its inhabitants. Their vibrant costumes, props, and graceful performances captivated the audience. Speakers emphasised the significance of environmental stewardship and collective action towards achieving sustainable goals. Principal Reema Dewan addressed the audience, encouraging them to carry forward the message conveyed by the young learners. The overwhelming applause and joyful expressions of the attendees attested to the success of the event.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by March 12, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Central Government likely to notify CAA rules today
Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed in December 2019
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...