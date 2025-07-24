Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, observes CBSE Reading Month

The school observed CBSE Reading Month in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) with an aim to promote reading habits among students and encourage a culture of joyful and voluntary reading across all age groups. A series of engaging and inclusive literary activities were organised for students, including CBSE Reading Pledge taken by Class III students. The students of classes IV and V made beautiful and creative book paper bags, whereas the students of classes VI-VIII made colourful magazine holders. The participation from students was overwhelming that made the Reading Month a grand success. Speaking on the occasion, Reema Dewan, Director of the school, remarked, “The CBSE Reading Month is more than an event — it is a movement that empowers students to explore, imagine, and grow. Our school remains committed to nurturing a love for reading and learning among our students.”

