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Home / The School Tribune / Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, organises movie session

Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, organises movie session

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, organised an engaging movie-watching session for students of classes III, IV and V at Jagat Theatre, Sector 17-D, Chandigarh. The session was planned as an enriching and entertaining experience for the young learners, providing them with an opportunity to enjoy a movie in a theatre environment while learning through visual storytelling. The students arrived at the venue with great excitement and enthusiasm. The well-organised arrangements ensured a smooth and enjoyable experience for everyone. The movie offered age-appropriate entertainment along with meaningful values and learning. The students remained enthusiastic throughout the screening and thoroughly enjoyed the larger-than-life theatre experience. The movie-watching session was a refreshing break from the regular classroom routine and provided students with an opportunity to learn, relax and bond with their peers. The cheerful faces and enthusiastic responses of the students reflected their enjoyment of the experience. Overall, the movie-watching session was a memorable and enriching experience.

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