Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, students present musical extravaganza

At Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, students of classes I and II presented a delightful musical extravaganza, 'Do Re Mi - A Musical Journey', inspired by the timeless classic 'The Sound of Music'. The show brought together music, dance, drama, and creativity, taking the audience on a journey filled with joy and melody. The young performers captivated everyone with their colourful costumes, graceful dances, and confident enactments. Each scene was enhanced by thoughtfully designed props and vibrant stage presentations. The children portrayed their characters with enthusiasm and expressive gestures, bringing the story to life on stage. The audience was mesmerised by the confidence, energy, and adorable performances of the young Dipsites.

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