Delhi Public School, Chd

‘Orange Day’ was celebrated by students of nursery of the school. The class began with a fun-filled introduction to orange colour through a colour mixing activity. Students not only enjoyed the mixing, but also were amazed to see how blending of red and yellow colour creates the orange colour. Students and teachers were all dressed in various shades of orange, which made the classroom quite bright. Students enjoyed the day to the fullest.
