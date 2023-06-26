Delhi Public School, Chd

The school celebrated National Reading Day with enthusiasm. The school library department took the initiative to spread the message of ‘Read and Grow’. The mission to develop reading habits among the students started with the 'Reading Day Pledge' in which the young learners and staff members promised to be active participants in the reading activities to be held throughout the month. Principal of the school Reema Dewan appreciated the zeal of the students and their active participation in taking pledge to be ‘men of words’. She shared that the school has planned various interesting activities for celebrating 'National Reading Month' with an aim to broaden the mental horizon of the learners and make them active readers.