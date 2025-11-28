Delhi Public School hosts annual day

The annual day of Delhi Public School, Karnal, themed "Samraaga - The Battle Within: The World Beyond," was a grand success filled with vibrant celebrations and inspiring performances. The event was graced by esteemed guests, including Karnal Mayor Renu Bala Gupta, entrepreneur and former Managing Director of BharatPe Ashneer Grover and other dignitaries. The programme began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, followed by a captivating Shiva Stuti invocation. Principal Dr Suman Madan presented the school's annual report, highlighting the institution's achievements. Gold medallists were felicitated for their academic and sports excellence. The theme, Samraaga, symbolising harmony and rhythm, was beautifully reflected through mesmerising performances, including a theme-based play depicting Lord Krishna and Naarad Muni. Ashneer Grover, a celebrity guest, motivated audience with his insightful words, praising the students and faculty for their commitment to academic excellence and co-curricular enrichment.

