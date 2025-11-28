DT
Delhi Public School hosts annual day

Delhi Public School hosts annual day

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Nov 28, 2025 IST
The annual day of Delhi Public School, Karnal, themed "Samraaga - The Battle Within: The World Beyond," was a grand success filled with vibrant celebrations and inspiring performances. The event was graced by esteemed guests, including Karnal Mayor Renu Bala Gupta, entrepreneur and former Managing Director of BharatPe Ashneer Grover and other dignitaries. The programme began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, followed by a captivating Shiva Stuti invocation. Principal Dr Suman Madan presented the school's annual report, highlighting the institution's achievements. Gold medallists were felicitated for their academic and sports excellence. The theme, Samraaga, symbolising harmony and rhythm, was beautifully reflected through mesmerising performances, including a theme-based play depicting Lord Krishna and Naarad Muni. Ashneer Grover, a celebrity guest, motivated audience with his insightful words, praising the students and faculty for their commitment to academic excellence and co-curricular enrichment.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

