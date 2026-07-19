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Home / The School Tribune / Delhi Public School, Jhakri, celebrates Investiture Ceremony

Delhi Public School, Jhakri, celebrates Investiture Ceremony

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:53 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Delhi Public School, Jhakri, celebrated its Investiture Ceremony with enthusiasm at the auditorium. The programme commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, followed by a graceful welcome dance and a soulful rendition of Saraswati Vandana, invoking the blessings of Goddess Saraswati. The highlight of the ceremony was the conferring of badges and sashes upon the newly elected School Council by Rajeev Kapoor, GM/HOP NJHPS-cum-PVC DPS Jhakri, and Shivali Kapoor, along with Principal Dr Mukesh Kumar Gupta. The Head Boy, Head Girl, Academic, Sports, Cultural and Arts Secretaries, House Captains and Prefects were formally invested with their responsibilities. The newly elected council members pledged to discharge their duties with integrity, commitment and a strong sense of responsibility towards the school community. An aerobic mash-up added vibrancy to the occasion. Kapoor emphasised that nurturing leadership qualities equips students to face challenges confidently and helps them grow into responsible citizens of the future.

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