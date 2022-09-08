Delhi Public School, Karnal

A special assembly to was organised to mark Teacher’s Day. It commenced with a prayer. A skit was staged by the students. A foot-tapping group dance performance by the students on the song ' Nanhe se kadam lekar……' enchanted all. A mellifluous song 'Thama jisne bhi, kal bhi aaj bhi….'was presented by singers. The main attraction was the devotional group song 'Guru ki mahima. The school’s Principal Dr Suman Madan lauded the contribution of the students who organised the assembly.