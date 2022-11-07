Delhi Public School, Karnal

The school always emphasises on the motto of ‘Service before self’ and to imbibe the same virtue in the students, a special guest, Lt Commander Dev Dutt Sharma, team leader of a cross-country team, was invited to the school. Lt Commander Dev Dutt Sharma briefed the students about their target of covering 1,500 km in 33 days. This rigorous run will cover all the major and minor districts of Haryana and Chandigarh and eventually it will culminate on December 3 in Delhi. The motive of the run is to remember the valour and sacrifice of the martyrs of the 1971 war on Navy Day.