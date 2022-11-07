Delhi Public School, Karnal

The school always emphasises on the motto of ‘Service before self’ and to imbibe the same virtue in the students, a special guest, Lt Commander Dev Dutt Sharma, team leader of a cross-country team, was invited to the school. Lt Commander Dev Dutt Sharma briefed the students about their target of covering 1,500 km in 33 days. This rigorous run will cover all the major and minor districts of Haryana and Chandigarh and eventually it will culminate on December 3 in Delhi. The motive of the run is to remember the valour and sacrifice of the martyrs of the 1971 war on Navy Day.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14
As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...
Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife
Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...
Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...
Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana
Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...