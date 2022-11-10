Delhi Public School, Karnal

On Gurpurab or Dev Diwali, a special assembly was held in the school. The birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev was celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm. The commemoration began with a thankful note to all teachers and great Gurus who have contributed a lot to enlighten the world. The assembly hall was fully decorated according to the theme to give a feel of morality. The thought of the day was based on Guru Nanak Dev’s teaching on the importance of respect and sweet words. Shabad ‘Mere Ram Rai, tu santa ka sant tere’, presented by students, mesmerised all. A skit presented by students of the school asserted Guru’s advocacy for human equality and issues of the obsessed and the underprivileged. Japji Sahib, a universal prayer for wisdom, blessings and peace to everyone, was chanted by the students. Principal Dr Suman Madan vividly explained the meaning of Gurus and their role in bringing up the society. The programme ended with ‘ardaas’ and distribution of ‘kadah prasad’ among students.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
COP27: India insists on new global climate finance target by 2024, says previously set goal of USD 100 billion per year not enough
Developing countries are pushing rich countries to agree to ...
Himachal Assembly polls: Campaign ends, fate of 412 candidates to be decided on November 12
The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8, almost...
T20 World Cup: Experts slam India’s ‘timid’ powerplay approach after embarrassing semifinal defeat
England hammered India by 10 wickets, with Alex Hales and Jo...
8 Indians among 10 killed in Maldives garage fire
Nationalities of two other victims yet to be ascertained, 28...
India top priority for US, waiting period for visa to significantly fall by mid-2023: Official
Plan is to issue around one lakh visas every month, says US ...