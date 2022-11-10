Delhi Public School, Karnal

On Gurpurab or Dev Diwali, a special assembly was held in the school. The birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev was celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm. The commemoration began with a thankful note to all teachers and great Gurus who have contributed a lot to enlighten the world. The assembly hall was fully decorated according to the theme to give a feel of morality. The thought of the day was based on Guru Nanak Dev’s teaching on the importance of respect and sweet words. Shabad ‘Mere Ram Rai, tu santa ka sant tere’, presented by students, mesmerised all. A skit presented by students of the school asserted Guru’s advocacy for human equality and issues of the obsessed and the underprivileged. Japji Sahib, a universal prayer for wisdom, blessings and peace to everyone, was chanted by the students. Principal Dr Suman Madan vividly explained the meaning of Gurus and their role in bringing up the society. The programme ended with ‘ardaas’ and distribution of ‘kadah prasad’ among students.