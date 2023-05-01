Delhi public School, Karnal

Inter-house folk dance and bhajan singing competition was organised for the students of classes VI-VIII. Everyone showcased their singing and dancing skills on stage. In the Folk Dance Competition, Aahana of Narmada House bagged the first position whereas the second position was clinched by Krishna of Narmada House and Namha of Brahmaputra House stood third. Consolatión prize was given to Anushka of Satluj House and Tanishka of Narmada House. In the bhajan competition, Vidhi of Brahmaputra House secured first position, Soumya of Ganga House stood second whereas Aadya Sharma of Satluj House came third. Trijal and Aayushi of Brahmaputra House were given the consolation prize. The participants of all four houses performed well. The Principal, Suman Madan, congratulated the winners and inspired them to work hard, to the best of their ability.
