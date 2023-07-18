Delhi Public School, Karnal

An inter-house Science Arctica Competition, an amalgamation of science and art, was organised for the students of Class VIII. Principal Dr Suman Madan was present. Class VIII participated in terrarium-making competition. Students prepared marvellous terrariums by using biodegradable products and spread environmental awareness. Ayaan Bansal of Narmada House clinched the first position in the terrarium-making competition. The Principal appreciated the efforts of the students and teachers. She appreciated the innovative ideas of the young students and also praised the teachers for organising the whole event as per the NEP guidelines about integration of art and academics.

