Delhi Public School, Karnal

The school celebrated Independence Day. The commemoration began with flag-hoisting by Principal Dr Suman Madan. The whole courtyard was embellished with Tricolour balloons, motivational pictures of patriots and national flags and symbols of our unique unity and integrity. Shubh, a student of Class IX, promoted social harmony and loyalty to the nation through his wonderful thoughts. The students highlighted women empowerment through an energetic dance performance ‘Naari Shakti’. Navya of Class XI expressed devotion and vigorous support towards nation by her patriotic poem. Yana Chhabra of Class X informed the students about one of the most nutritious drinks in the world, ie milk. Students presented a mesmerising skit that showcased our glorious past and the true meaning of freedom. At the end the patriotic song ‘Jai Hind ki sena’ filled the atmosphere with pride and patriotic fervour.
