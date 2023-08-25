Delhi Public School, Karnal

An inter-house swimming competition was organised for Class VI-VIII. Satluj House bagged the first position in relay race, Narmada House second, and Brahmaputra house got the third position. In boys 50 m race, Satluj House stood first, Brahmaputra House second, and Ganga House third. In girls 25 m race, Ganga House clinched the first position, Narmada House second, and Brahmaputra House third. Principal Dr Suman Madan praised the team spirit showcased by all the houses and congratulated the victorious team members.
