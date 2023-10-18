Delhi Public School, Karnal

The school organised the Scholar Badge Ceremony to honour and felicitate the exemplary scholastic achievements of the students of Class IV to XII. The programme commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp. School Principal Dr Suman Madan along with HMs welcomed the guests and other dignitaries by presenting saplings. Dr Suman Madan, in her address, extended a warm welcome to each and every one present and urged the students to continue their efforts towards achieving their dreams. Invoking the blessings of the Almighty a glittering dance performance, ‘Vandana’, was presented by students. The proceedings were electrified with the commencement of the distribution of scholar badges and certificates. The scholars beaming with confidence, teaming with joy, marched towards dais in a spectacular and orderly manner and became proud recipient of glorious green badges, blue badges, blue blazers, gold medals and certificates. Around 1,000 students were awarded.

#Karnal