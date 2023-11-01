Delhi Public School, Karnal

On Dasehra, the school organised a captivating event of enactment of mythological characters wherein the enthusiastic students of Class V brought mythological characters to life. The grand spectacle unfolded in the school’s courtyard, embracing our rich Indian traditions.The participants surprised the audience by portraying the characters of Lord Ram, Sita, Laxman, Hanuman and Ravan from the Ramayana with remarkable authenticity. Principal Dr Suman Madan and Headmistress Tripti Sabarwal conveyed Dasehra greetings.

#Karnal