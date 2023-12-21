Delhi Public School, Karnal

Ranvir Singh from Class IX won the gold medal in the 67th National SGFI Lawn Tennis Tournament held at Bangalore. His dedication, strategic brilliance and unwavering passion for Lawn Tennis has led to this remarkable success. Currently, he is ranked No. 13 in the Asian Tennis Federation Ranking in the U-16 category. He is putting his efforts to get into the world ranking through the International Tennis Federation (ITF). Pro-Vice Chairperson Swati Aggarwal along with Principal Dr Suman Madan gave a floral reception to Ranvir Singh and his mother Gurneet Kaur and felicitated them with a memento and a certificate. Aggarwal congratulated Ranvir Singh and his family for this remarkable feat.
