Delhi Public School, Karnal

‘Holi Hues Family Fun Fiesta’ was organised in the green and clean fields of the school. The parents and grandparents of each student were invited along with their near and dear ones. Children gave colourful presentations and displayed excellence and enthralled all the grandparents and other spectators, especially in ‘Raaslila’. Folk dance and electrifying Zumba set the stage on fire. A tree plantation programme was conducted by grandparents. Parents enjoyed live singing in the programme. Many games were organised for the spectators. Parents also got an opportunity to showcase their talent in the fields of yoga, tug-of-war, Zumba, dance and music. Everyone participated enthusiastically in every activity. At the end, Holi was celebrated, in which organic colours were used and everyone celebrated Holi by applying gulal on each other. Children’s street play gave a new impetus to the programme by giving a message to everyone to stay away from social media. The main event of the programme was grass-roots football championship in which all the little athletes proved their sportsmanship and displayed their talent. To boost their enthusiasm, Province Chairperson Swati, Principal Dr Suman Madan and all the HMs honoured the students of the successful team. Dr Kusum Ahlawat thanked everyone and expressed gratitude to them for enhancing the glory of the programme.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal