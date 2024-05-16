Delhi Public School, Karnal

To provide the students an opportunity to develop the skills of critical thinking, public speaking and to enable them to research on the legal practices and procedures, the school organised an Inter-House Moot Court Competition. The competition showcased the simulation of ‘Court Room Trial’ and offered them first-hand experience of the complexities of Law and legal procedure. School alumnus and reputed lawyer Varun Kapoor was the judge and evaluated the participants based on their legal analysis, persuasive arguments, knowledge of the law, and oral
advocacy skills.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED can’t arrest PMLA accused without court’s nod after filing of complaint, rules Supreme Court
The verdict comes on a petition filed by one Tarsem Lal chal...
Bodies of retired general manager of Mumbai Air Traffic Control, wife retrieved from car; death toll in Mumbai hoarding collapse rises to 16
The bodies, which were in a 'decomposed state', are taken to...
Arvind Kejriwal avoids question on Swati Maliwal controversy
At a press conference with Akhilesh Yadav here on Thursday, ...