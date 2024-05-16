Delhi Public School, Karnal

To provide the students an opportunity to develop the skills of critical thinking, public speaking and to enable them to research on the legal practices and procedures, the school organised an Inter-House Moot Court Competition. The competition showcased the simulation of ‘Court Room Trial’ and offered them first-hand experience of the complexities of Law and legal procedure. School alumnus and reputed lawyer Varun Kapoor was the judge and evaluated the participants based on their legal analysis, persuasive arguments, knowledge of the law, and oral

advocacy skills.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal