Delhi Public School, Karnal

Excitement reigned supreme when classes XII and X (CBSE) results were declared. Class XII achieved an exuberant result. The school toppers are Pranav Chaudhary with 97.8% marks, followed by Samarth Gulati with 95.6% marks and Akshara Sandhu, who scored 93.4%, in science stream. In commerce stream, Kabir Manchanda topped with 97% marks, followed by Anirudh Singh with 96% marks, whereas Tanishka scored 95.2% marks. In humanities, Himali topped with 96.6% marks, followed by Aayush Mittal, who scored 93.6%, whereas Angel scored 92.6% marks. Class X achieved hundred per cent result. The school topper is Panav Sukhija with 98% marks, followed by Chirag Singla and Gauri with 97.6% marks and Pranjal Singla with 97.2% marks. As many as 22 students got more than 95% marks, whereas 75 students got 90% and above marks. The management lauded the efforts of the students and teachers for producing a wonderful result.

