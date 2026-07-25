Delhi Public School, Karnal, hosts Investiture Ceremony

The Investiture Ceremony was organised in Delhi Public School, Karnal, to formally induct the newly elected Student Council. The ceremony began with the arrival of the chief guest, IPS officer Ashok Kumar Chauhan, Inspector General of Police, followed by the lighting of the lamp, presentation of a sapling and a rendition of Saraswati Vandana. Council members were presented with badges and sashes before participating in a ceremonial march past and oath-taking ceremony. Principal Savita Saluja urged the young leaders to carry out their responsibilities with integrity, humility, resilience and commitment to the school's values. Addressing the gathering, Ashok Kumar Chauhan encouraged students to lead with courage, compassion and integrity.

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