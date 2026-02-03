Delhi Public School, Karnal, inaugurate AI, Automation Studio

The school inaugurated its AI and Automation Studio, reinforcing its commitment to future-ready education. The event was held in a vibrant patriotic atmosphere and was graced by chief guest MLA Jagmohan Anand, Megha Bhandari (vice-president and Chairperson, Human Welfare Society), and municipal counsellor Sankalp Bhandari. Patriotic fervour filled the air as students presented a stirring patriotic song and dance, followed by the ceremonial hoisting of the national flag and rendition of the national anthem. A delicate flower shower added joy and splendour to the celebration. The highlight of the event was the inauguration of the AI and Automation Studio, envisioned to equip students with essential skills in artificial intelligence, innovation and automation.

