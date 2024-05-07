Delhi Public School, Karnal, observes International Labour Day

The school organised a special programme on International Labour Day on its premises. Students and educators acknowledged the efforts of the sub-staff of the school. The programme started with a poem, ‘Kheton mein majdoor, imaraton mein majdoor’, sung by a group of students, followed by wonderful dance performance on ‘Saathi haath bhadana’ by students of Class VII. Various entertaining activities, like musical chairs, enhanced the beauty of the programme. Some of the sub-staff members also sang songs to showcase their talent and were awarded for the same. Student showed their gratitude by presenting various gifts to them. Principal Dr Suman Madan appreciated the efforts done by the sub-staff for the maintenance of the school.
