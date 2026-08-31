Delhi Public School, Karnal, unveil maiden edition of “Premier League Competition"

Delhi Public School, Karnal, came alive with the roar of cheers, the thud of boots and the swish of rackets as it unveiled the maiden edition of its “Premier League Competition” — a sporting carnival conceived for the students, by the students and of the students. Eighty agile champions from Classes XI and XII took to the field and the court, united not merely by rivalry but by a shared desire to compete, belong and leave their mark. Across four disciplines — Football, Cricket, Basketball and Badminton, the students seized the opportunity to showcase their sporting prowess, playing not merely to win but to embody the tournament’s guiding spirit: “Play Hard, Play Fair, Play to Win!” What unfolded on the field was more than a competition; it was a celebration of youth, energy and unity. Every serve, every goal and every run bore witness to the character being built beyond the classroom. As version 1.0 of the Premier League drew to a close, it left behind not just winners and runners-up, but a spirit that promises to grow stronger with every edition to come. The words that echoed through the sports arena long after the final whistle captured the essence of the event: “One Team, One Dream, One Victory!”
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