Delhi Public School, Khanna, celebrates technology-free week

The pre-primary wing of Delhi Public School, Khanna, celebrated technology-free week, encouraging children to rediscover the joy of movement, play and togetherness. The little learners participated in an energetic yoga and aerobics session with Sports Teacher Mukta Joshi and enjoyed indoor games such as carrom, chess and snakes and ladders. The children also explored traditional games, creating joyful moments with their friends away from screens. Principal Sushmita Kanungo appreciated the initiative and highlighted the importance of providing children opportunities to play, interact and enjoy their childhood beyond technology.

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