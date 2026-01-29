Delhi Public School, Khanna commemorates Republic Day

The school commemorated Republic Day through a special morning assembly. Headmistress Mamta Ghai unfurled the national flag. In her speech, she said, “Today, we celebrate Republic Day, marking the adoption of our Constitution on 26th January 1950. The Constitution, framed under the leadership of Dr BR Ambedkar, guides our nation by guaranteeing rights while reminding us of our duties.” She added that just as the country is governed by constitutional values, the school too follows rules that mould students into disciplined and responsible citizens. By respecting teachers and school norms, students practise the ideals of respect and integrity. She concluded by urging everyone to live these values. This was followed by a soulful prayer invoking peace and harmony for the nation. A melodious group song celebrating India’s unity in diversity captivated the audience and set a patriotic tone. Students then presented a heartfelt Hindi poem, while an inspiring English speech reminded everyone of the significance of the Constitution and the duties of responsible citizens. A thought-provoking role play depicted the values of democracy, equality, and unity. The audience was further engaged by a patriotic poem, presented by the toddlers of Grades I-III, which added a patriotic fervour to the programme. The highlight of the assembly was a vibrant theme-based dance performance, symbolising India’s rich cultural heritage and collective national spirit. The special assembly left everyone inspired and proud to be citizens of a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic India.

Advertisement