DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Delhi Public School, Khanna commemorates Republic Day

Delhi Public School, Khanna commemorates Republic Day

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:41 AM Jan 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The school commemorated Republic Day through a special morning assembly. Headmistress Mamta Ghai unfurled the national flag. In her speech, she said, “Today, we celebrate Republic Day, marking the adoption of our Constitution on 26th January 1950. The Constitution, framed under the leadership of Dr BR Ambedkar, guides our nation by guaranteeing rights while reminding us of our duties.” She added that just as the country is governed by constitutional values, the school too follows rules that mould students into disciplined and responsible citizens. By respecting teachers and school norms, students practise the ideals of respect and integrity. She concluded by urging everyone to live these values. This was followed by a soulful prayer invoking peace and harmony for the nation. A melodious group song celebrating India’s unity in diversity captivated the audience and set a patriotic tone. Students then presented a heartfelt Hindi poem, while an inspiring English speech reminded everyone of the significance of the Constitution and the duties of responsible citizens. A thought-provoking role play depicted the values of democracy, equality, and unity. The audience was further engaged by a patriotic poem, presented by the toddlers of Grades I-III, which added a patriotic fervour to the programme. The highlight of the assembly was a vibrant theme-based dance performance, symbolising India’s rich cultural heritage and collective national spirit. The special assembly left everyone inspired and proud to be citizens of a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic India.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others don’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts