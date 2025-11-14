Delhi Public School, Khanna, girls excel in cricket

Two talented players from Delhi Public School, Khanna — Kiramsukh Kaur Toor and Ravya Bhatiya — represented Ludhiana district in the U-14 Girls Cricket Team in the SGFI State-Level Girls Cricket Tournament held at Ferozpur and showcased outstanding performances. Kiramsukh Kaur proved her mettle in batting, while Ravya Bhatiya showed her brilliance in bowling, which made the team of Ludhiana district more balanced. Both Kiramsukh Kaur Toor and Ravya Bhatiya delivered remarkable performances throughout the tournament. The school management and principal congratulated both players for their outstanding achievement and wished them continued success in their sporting journey.

