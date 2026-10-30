Delhi Public School, Khanna, hosted DPSKMUN'26, a two-day Model United Nations conference that brought together 263 students to deliberate on global, national and fictional issues through simulated committee sessions. The conference featured committees, including UNCSW, UNODC, WHO, AIPPM, Lok Sabha, International Press and the Ministry of Magic. Discussions covered gender equality and artificial intelligence governance, drug-related money laundering, antimicrobial resistance, India's strategic interests in the Middle East, caste-based reservation and the protection of the wizarding world. The International Press provided a platform for journalists, photographers and caricaturists to document the proceedings, while the various committees encouraged research, diplomacy, collaboration and informed decision-making. Bharatam World School received the Best School Delegation Award, while SD Model School, Mandi Gobindgarh, won the Highest School Delegation Award. School students also secured several accolades. Trijal Yaduvanshi and Harshine Kaur won best delegate awards, while Rajvansh Singh received the best journalist award and Tejpreet was recognised for photography. Other students earned High Commendation, Special Mention, Honourable Mention and Verbal Mention awards across committees. Principal Sushmita Kanungo congratulated the participating schools and delegates, commending their dedication, confidence, research skills and ability to articulate diverse perspectives. The conference concluded as an enriching experience promoting intellectual growth and responsible global citizenship.

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