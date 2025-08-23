Delhi Public School, Khanna, launched its IAS Study Circle

The school launched its IAS Study Circle to guide and sensitise students to the methodology and preparation strategies for the UPSC examination. To mark this initiative, a seminar by Upendra Gaur is being conducted. He is a renowned mentor who has the experience of running one of the most successful IAS academies in New Delhi for over 40 years. The seminar will be on “How to crack the UPSC exam”. The initiative marks a significant step by the school in empowering students to pursue their aspirations of joining India’s most prestigious civil services.

