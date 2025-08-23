DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Delhi Public School, Khanna, launched its IAS Study Circle

Delhi Public School, Khanna, launched its IAS Study Circle

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Aug 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The school launched its IAS Study Circle to guide and sensitise students to the methodology and preparation strategies for the UPSC examination. To mark this initiative, a seminar by Upendra Gaur is being conducted. He is a renowned mentor who has the experience of running one of the most successful IAS academies in New Delhi for over 40 years. The seminar will be on “How to crack the UPSC exam”. The initiative marks a significant step by the school in empowering students to pursue their aspirations of joining India’s most prestigious civil services.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts