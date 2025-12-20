DT
Home / The School Tribune / Delhi Public School, Machhiwara, celebrate Sports Day

Delhi Public School, Machhiwara, celebrate Sports Day

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Dec 20, 2025 IST
Delhi Public School, Machhiwara, celebrated its 2nd Annual Sports Day with great enthusiasm and active participation from students, parents, and staff. Dr Rishab Dutt, Paediatrician, was the chief guest. The event commenced with mindful children's yoga by Pre-Nursery students, followed by a pom-pom Dance and Hoopla Drill by Playway and Nursery students. Age-appropriate races included 'Pick and Run Race', Hurdle Race and 'Fill the Ice-Cream and Run Race'. Parents' involvement added warmth, with mother & child race and Tug of War for Fathers. Chief Guest Dr Rishab Dutt appreciated the young participants' efforts and congratulated the winners. Chairman DS Bains emphasised the importance of a joyful, pressure-free learning environment, nurturing confidence and life skills. He highlighted the school's commitment to child-centric education, guided by global best practices. The school is expanding up to Class II, providing a strong foundation for lifelong learning. Winners received medals, trophies and certificates. The celebration concluded amidst applause and happy smiles, making it a memorable experience.

