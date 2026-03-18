Delhi Public School, Mohali

The school celebrated its Annual Sports Day for classes III to V. The event witnessed energetic participation from young athletes who showcased their talent, determination, and teamwork in a variety of track and field events. Students enthusiastically competed in events such as shot put, long jump, 50-metre race, 100-metre race, and relay races for both boys and girls. The young participants displayed remarkable agility, discipline, and sportsmanship as they gave their best performances on the field, cheered on by their teachers and peers. The atmosphere was vibrant and filled with excitement as students competed with zeal while upholding the true spirit of fair play. The event aimed to promote physical fitness, confidence, and the importance of healthy competition among learners. The sports meet concluded with a prize distribution ceremony, during which medals were awarded to the winners in recognition of their outstanding performances. The event served as a celebration of perseverance, teamwork, and the joy of participation, leaving the young learners inspired to continue pursuing sports with enthusiasm.
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