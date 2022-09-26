In order to promote women empowerment and female leadership, Girls Parliament was formed formed at Delhi Public School, Mohali. Pramod Sharma, from Yuvsatta facilitated students regarding the proceedings of the Parliament and motivated them through self-confidence and capacity-building exercises. Students were encouraged to speak up and assert themselves as citizens whose voices deserve to be heard. As part of the the Mock Parliament session, a Council of Ministers was also formed, who planned to undertake various activities and projects to promote 'Girl Power'. Vice- Principal Pawan Singh pinned the badges to the appointees and administered the oath of office.
